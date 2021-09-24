UPSC Exam Results Declared: Shubham Kumar Tops, Jagrati Awasthi Comes Second

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results for the Civil Services exam for the year 2020 on Friday, 24 September, with Shubham Kumar topping the exam.



Jagrati Awasthi, meanwhile, has secured the second position. Ankita Jain has stood third, according to news agency PTI.



A total of 761 candidates cleared the exam this year, reported PTI, out of which 545 are men and 261 women.