UPSC ESE Final Result 2024 Declared: How to Check Scores at upsc.gov.in?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024, recommending 206 candidates for appointment. The results are available on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Rohit Dhondge achieved the highest score, securing the top rank. Harshit Pandey and Laxmikant attained the second and third ranks, respectively.

The UPSC ESE 2024 saw a total of 251 vacancies. The commission has recommended candidates across various engineering disciplines: 92 in Civil Engineering, 18 in Mechanical Engineering, 26 in Electrical Engineering, and 70 in E&T Engineering.