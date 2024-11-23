UPSC ESE Final Result 2024 Declared: How to Check Scores at upsc.gov.in?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024, recommending 206 candidates for appointment. The results are available on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.
Rohit Dhondge achieved the highest score, securing the top rank. Harshit Pandey and Laxmikant attained the second and third ranks, respectively.
The UPSC ESE 2024 saw a total of 251 vacancies. The commission has recommended candidates across various engineering disciplines: 92 in Civil Engineering, 18 in Mechanical Engineering, 26 in Electrical Engineering, and 70 in E&T Engineering.
The general category accounts for the majority of recommended candidates with 71 selections. Following closely behind are OBC (59), SC (34), EWS (22), and ST (20) candidates.
The written phase of the exam took place in June, followed by interviews and personality tests in October and November. The UPSC has maintained a reserve list of 82 candidates as per regulations.
'Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available,' the UPSC stated. The commission will allocate candidates to various services and posts based on their ranks and service preferences.
How to Check UPSC ESE Final Result 2024?
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for UPSC ESE Final Result 2024.
A result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Check your name from the list.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for further reference.
