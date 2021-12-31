UPSC CMS 2021: Result Declared
Candidates can check the UPSC CMS 2021 result on upsc.gov.in.
The result for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination, UPSC CMS 2021, was declared on 30 December 2021.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC CMS 2021 result has been declared for the written exam that was conducted on 21 November 2021. It has been released in a PDF format containing all the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
The candidates who find their roll numbers on the list have been selected for the Interview round/personality test. However, while the schedule for the Interview round has not been released yet, UPSC shall release an official notification regarding its release date soon.
Additionally, candidates must note that it is only the UPSC CMS 2021 result that has been declared. The cut-off list is yet to be released. Hence, all candidates must regularly check this space and upsc.gov.in for more updates regarding the UPSC CMS 2021 exam.
Besides this, candidates must also note that they are required to fill the detailed application form (DAF) between 4 January 2022 and 18 January 2022.
Please read on to know the step-by-step procedure to check your UPSC CMS 2021 result.
UPSC CMS Result 2021: How to Check
Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
Go to the link that reads, 'Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination 2021', present on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page containing the PDF of the list of roll numbers.
Find your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidate and check if you have qualified.
Download this list for future reference.
Candidates must note that UPSC has already declared that no requests for change in date and time of the Personality Test shall be entertained under any circumstances.
If any candidate has any query, they must reach out to the commission at 011-23385271/23381125/23098543 between 10:00 am and 05:00 pm on working days.
