UPSC Civil Services 2019 Result Declared, Pradeep Singh Tops Exam
829 candidates have been selected for various civil services on the basis of the result.
Pradeep Singh has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2019, results for which were declared on Tuesday, 4 August. Among female candidates, Pratibha Verma has topped the selection exam for the government services recruitment exam.
According to reports, a total of 829 candidates have been selected for various civil services on the basis of the result, which is available on the official website of UPSC.
However, the result of 11 candidates has been withheld.
How to Check Your UPSC Civil Services 2019 Result?
1. Go to the UPSC’s official website: www.upsc.gov.in
2. Click on the link "Result: Civil Services Examination 2019" under the "What’s New" section. This will direct you to a new page where you can access a PDF file with the results.
3. Check if your roll number appears on the list.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
