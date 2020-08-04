UPSC Civil Services 2019 Result Declared, Pradeep Singh Tops Exam

Pradeep Singh has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2019, results for which were declared on Tuesday, 4 August. Among female candidates, Pratibha Verma has topped the selection exam for the government services recruitment exam.

According to reports, a total of 829 candidates have been selected for various civil services on the basis of the result, which is available on the official website of UPSC.

However, the result of 11 candidates has been withheld.