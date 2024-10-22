UPSC CDS I 2024 Final Results Declared: How to Check Result PDF at upsc.gov.in?

The UPSC announced the final results of the CDS I exam 2024 on Monday, 21 October. A total of 237 candidates have been recommended for various defense academies, including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy.

The UPSC released the results on their official website, upsc.gov.in. The list includes 158 candidates qualified for the IMA, 44 for the INA, and 34 for the Air Force Academy.

According to the official notification, the government announced these vacancies: 100 for IMA (including 13 for NCC 'C' Certificate (Army Wing) holders), 32 for INA (including six vacancies for NCC 'C' Certificate (Naval Wing) holders), and 32 for Air Force Academy (with three vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate (AirWing) holders through NCC Special Entry).