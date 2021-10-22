ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC 2021 NDA 2 Exam: Admit Card Expected To Be Released Soon

Candidates must check upsc.gov.in between 22 October 2021 and 31 October 2021 to check their 2021 NDA 2 admit cards.

ujjwala lakhanpal
Education
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPSC 2021 NDA 2 exam admit card to be released soon</p></div>
i

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the UPSC 2021 NDA 2 admit card either on Friday, 22 October, or latest by 31 October, 2021. Hence, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.to check and download their respective UPSC 2021 NDA 2 admit cards.

The UPSC 2021 NDA 2 exam scheduled to be conducted on 14 November 2021, in an offline format across different exam centers throughout the country.

In an official notice released earlier, the UPSC commission had notified that the admit card shall be released three weeks before the commencement of the examinations.

Students must note that the UPSC 2021 NDA 2 exam admit card shall be issued online and no candidate shall recieve any admit card via post. Hence, candidates must regularly check the official website of UPSC mentioned above in the aforementioned dates to not miss any important update regarding the UPSC 2021 NDA 2 exam.

UPSC 2021 NDA 2 Admit Card: Important Things to Remember

  • The UPSC commission is expected to release the NDA 2 admit cards latest by 31 October 2020.

  • The UPSC 2021 NDA 2 Admit card shall be released on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

  • In case of any error or discrepancies found by the candidates on their admit cards, they must contact the UPSC administrative office immediately.

  • All UPSC 2021 NDA 2 Exam will be issued online and none of them will be sent by post to the candidates. Hence, all applicants must remain vigilant and check the official website regularly.

Published: 

