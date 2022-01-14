UPPSC PCS 2021: Main Exam Date Released
The UPPSC PCS 2021 main exam will now be held from 28 January 2022 to 31 January 2022.
Thus, candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in to check the official notice.
The UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021 will be conducted in three districts of UP, namely Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.
While the examination was previously scheduled to be held on 23 January 2022, it was postponed to be conducted now between 28 January 2022 and 31 January 2022.
Candidates must note that the commission will release the e-admit cards for the UPPSC PCS main exam 2021. Hence, the e-admit cards will contain all the necessary information such as date, time, venue and roll number of the candidate.
Also, all candidates are advised to thoroughly check their respective admit cards once they download them. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the UP commission at the earliest.
Additionally, all candidate must also note that no change in exam centre shall be allowed and candidates will have to arrive at their designated exam venues
Besides this, candidates must remember that only those candidates who had passed the prelims exam with the qualifying marks shall be deemed eligible to appear for the main exam.
The UPPSC PCS 2021 recruitment drive is expected to fill a total of 281 posts within the organisation.
Thus, for more details on the UPPSC PCS 2021, please visit this space regularly and regularly check the official website of UPPSC.
