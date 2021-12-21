UPPSC 2021: Combined State Engineering Services Exam Schedule Released
Candidates can visit uppsc.up.nic.in to check the UPPSC 2021 combined state engineering services exam schedule
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has notified that the UP state engineering services exam shall be conducted on 23 January 2022.
The commission has also released the detailed schedule of the exam on their official website. Hence, candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can check the UPPSC combined state engineering exam schedule on uppsc.up.nic.in
Candidates must note that the exam will be conducted in two shifts.
The first shift shall held from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Whereas, the second shift shall be held from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM.
Additionally, this recruitment drive is being conducted to full a total of 281 posts in various departments such as the Public Works Deptt. (PWD), Housing and Urban Planning Department, Nagar Vikas Vibhag, amongst others.
Candidates must note that they will be selected on the basis of the written examination and interview.
While the commission has not announced release date of the UPPSC combined state engineering services exam admit card, we can assume that it may be released in the second week of January 2022, if we go by last exams’ trends.
Candidates must note that they must carry all of their original certificates as the commission will verify them at the time of interview.
Candidates are also required to carry four passport size photographs, out of which two should be unattested and two attested by their head of department or head of the institution where they received education. In the absence of this, students can also get a gazetted officer to do the same at the time of interview.
For more details on the UPPSC combined state engineering services exam, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
