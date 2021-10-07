UPCET 2021: Seat Allotment Result for BTech and Other Courses To Be Out Today
UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 for B Tech and other courses to be released today on upcet.admissions.nic.in
Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) Seat Allotment Result 2021 for B.Tech, B.Pharma, MBA, MCA, M.Tech and other courses will be released on Thursday, 7 October 2021. The last date to complete the online choice filling process was 6 October 2021.
Students who had appeared in the UPCET 2021 exam can check their allotment status on the official website, upcet.admissions.nic.in for more updates.
It is also advisable for students to check other official websites of UPCET, like upcet.nta.nic.in and aktu.ac.in. The last date to freeze an allotted seat is October 9, 2021. Students who are satisfied with their UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 should confirm the allotted seats online and then report to their respective allotted colleges no later than October 10.
According to the counselling schedule, the second phase of the counselling shall be held from 9 to 12 October, and the allotment result would be released on 13 October 2021. Following are a few steps to check UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 of B Tech and other courses.
UPCET 2021 : Seat Allotment Result of B Tech and other courses
Check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test Admissions, upcet.admissions.nic.in.
Click on 'View Seat Allotment Result Round 1 for B.Tech'.
Click on the direct link - UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 (Will be activated soon).
Enter your official credentials such as roll number, password and security pin in order to log in.
Submit the details and download your allotment letter.
For future purposes, take a print out of the UPCET Seat Allotment 2021 letter.
Any student who fails to accept the seat by paying the acceptance fee will lose their seat from counselling and not be allowed to participate in any further round of counselling. In case of any error, students can reach out to the UPCET help desk at 0522-2336800, 0522-2336811 or upcet.helpdesk@aktu.ac.in.
For further details and updates on UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021, students must regularly check the official website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.