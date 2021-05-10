UPCET 2021 Exam Postponed: Registration Deadline Extended

National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test 2021. Earlier, the test was scheduled to be conducted on 15 June 2021.

Apart from the postponement of exam, NTA has also extended the last date to submit the application form for UPCET 2021. Now, the interested candidates can submit online exam application form for the same till 31 May 2021 (up to 5 pm).

This decision has been taken because of the requests being received from the candidates, seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19, NTA stated in the official notification.