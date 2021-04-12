UP Schools From Class 1-12 to Remain Closed till 30 April 

Amid the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Sunday, 11 April, decided to shut all government and private schools for students of classes 1-12 till 30 April 2021.

Along with the schools, all coaching centres in the state were also directed by the government to stop physical operations till 30 April.

However, the UP government further clarified that all the pre-scheduled exams will be conducted as per their schedule, and the teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to their respective institutions as per the requirement.

It has also decided to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 studying in government schools of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the government had closed schools of classes 1-8 till 11 April.