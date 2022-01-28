UP Police Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins, How to Apply?
Candidates can apply for the UP Police Workshop Staff recruitment on the official website: uppbpb.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a notification advertising the recruitment for Workshop Staff posts.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can download the notification and fill in the application form on the official website of UPPBPB: uppbpb.gov.in.
The registration process for the UP Police Workshop Staff recruitment was scheduled to begin from 20 January 2022. However, it was deferred till 27 January. The last date to apply for the same is 28 February.
UP Police Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
Visit the official website of the UPPBPB: uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on the 'UP Police Workshop Staff recruitment' link on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'New User'.
Enter your personal details and register yourself.
Log in using your reference number and password.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the application form and pay the fees.
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates applying for the UP Police Workshop Staff posts are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400.
UP Police Workshop Staff Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
A total of 120 posts are to be filled through this UP Police recruitment drive.
Unreserved: 51 posts
EWS: 11 posts
OBC (Non-creamy layer): 32 posts
SC: 24 posts
ST: 2 posts
For more updates about the UP Police Workshop Staff Recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPPBPB.
