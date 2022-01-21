UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Check Schedule and Registration Process Here
Candidates can register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 on the official website: upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Thursday, 20 January, commenced the registration process of UP NEET UG Counselling 2021.
Eligible candidates who want to register for the same can do it on the official website of of UP NEET: upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Schedule
Date of online registration: 20 to 24 January 2022
Date of document verification of academic certificates/caste/other documents and submission of security money: 21 to 25 January 2022
Date of declaration of merit list of registered candidates: 25 January 2022
Date of online choice filling: 27 January (2 pm) to 31 January
Seat Allotment result: 1/2 February 2022
Date of downloading of allotment letter and admission: 2 to 5 February 2022
UP NEET UG Counselling Registration Process
Here's how to apply for UP NEET UG counselling 2021:
Visit the official website of UP NEET: upneet.gov.in
Click on 'Step-1 Registration UG (MBBS / BDS)' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your course, roll number, NEET application number
Click on Login
After entering your NEET UG registered details, you will get a registration number
Click on 'Pay Registration Fee UG (MBBS / BDS)' link
Pay the fee
After successful payment, candidates will generate registration slip and paste their photograph (same as NEET 2021 application form) on it.
Registration fee for UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 is Rs 2,000.
All the registered candidates are required to get their documents verified an pay the security deposit at the nodal centres selected by them.
For more details about UP NEET UG counselling 2021, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.