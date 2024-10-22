UP DElEd 2024 Registration Closes Today: How to Apply at updeled.gov.in?

Candidates hoping to secure a spot in Uttar Pradesh's Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) program have until today, 22 October to submit their online applications at updeled.gov.in. The registration portal, will close at the end of the day.
The application window for UP DElEd 2024 reopened on 16 October, giving candidates a final chance to apply. However, time is running out as the deadline to pay the application fee is 23 October and the final deadline to take a printout of the completed application form is 25 October.
The UP DElEd state merit list will be determined based on candidates' percentage scores in their high school, intermediate, and graduation examinations. It is important to note that there will be no application form correction window, so candidates are advised to carefully review their applications before submitting.
The application process is considered complete only after the application fee is successfully submitted. The application fee is Rs 700 for general and OBC category candidates. The fee is Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates, and Rs 200 for PwD candidates. Candidates can proceed to print the application form after the bank confirms the payment.
Reserved category candidates from states and territories other than Uttar Pradesh will be considered under the unreserved category for this program.
Counseling will be conducted for a total of 2,33,350 DElEd seats available across Uttar Pradesh. Last year, the program saw 3,36,187 applications for the same number of seats, with 1,63,250 candidates ultimately completing the admission process.
Steps to Register and Apply for UP DElEd 2024
Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct UP DElEd registration link.
Follow the required steps to complete the registration process.
Fill in the application form carefully.
Pay the application fee and take a print out of the receipt.
Upload a scanned photo and signature.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy of application form for future reference.
