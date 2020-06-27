Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh has released the result of UP board class 12 exam result 2020. The result of all the streams, commerce, science and arts, has been released on the official website of the board at - upmsp.edu.in.Students who appeared for the class 12 board exam can now visit the official website and check their respective results. The UP class 10 board exam were held from 18 February to 6 March 2020.The direct link and steps to download the UP class 12 board result is given down below:How to Download UP Board Class 12 Result 2020?Visit the official website of board at - upmsp.edu.in.Click on the link 'Class 12 Board Result 2020'Enter the required login details.The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.Check and download the result for future reference.UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 AnalysisA total number of around 29 lakh students appeared for the class 12th intermediate board exam last year, out of which the overall pass percentage was around 72.43%. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.