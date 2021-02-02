UP JEE BEd 2021 Notification Released; Check Imp Dates, Fees
UP BEd. Entrance Exam 2021: Candidates who want to register themselves for the JEE BEd exams can do so from 18 Feb.
UP BEd Entrance Exam 2021: The University of Lucknow has uploaded the notification for UP Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) BEd 2021-23 on its official website: https://lkouniv.ac.in/. Candidates who want to register themselves for the same can do it from 18 February 2021 onwards. The exam is expected to be held on 19 May.
As per the information, the last date to apply online is 15 March. After that, candidates will have to pay a late fee amount and will be able to apply for the exams till 23 March.
UP JEE BEd: Eligibility
Candidates with minimum 50 percent marks in their Bachelor’s degree from any university recognised by the Government of India are eligible to apply for the JEE BEd exam. But candidates with BE or BTech degree must score at least 55 percent marks to be eligible to apply for the same.
UP JEE BEd: Application Fees
Candidates willing to apply will have to pay an application fees of Rs 1,500. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will have to pay Rs 750 as their application fee. The late fee will be Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,200, respectively.
