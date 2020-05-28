The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj commonly known as UP Board will declare the result for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in June, said Neena Srivastava, UP Board secretary, The Indian Express reported.According to the report, over 90 percent answer scripts have been evaluated till 26 May and a total of 46 districts have completed their evaluation. The entire evaluation process is likely to be completed by 31 May. As many as 56 lakh students had registered for UP Board exams this year.In an official statement released on 23 May, the board informed that 82.66 percent of the total evaluation process has been completed. In the designated green zones , 99.8 percent of the evaluation was over and in orange zone, 95.67 percent work was completed. Answer script evaluations are still pending in red zone areas.As per directions of a Allahabad High Court ruling, all mark sheets from this year onwards will contain the name, school and other details of a student in both English and Hindi.The UP board has also announced that Class 12 students as the option for compartmental exams will be extended to them as well. However, there has been no announcement on how these exams will be conducted.How to Download UP Board Class 10 & 12 Result 2020?Visit the official website of board at - upmsp.edu.in.Click on the link 'Class 10 Board Result 2020' or the “Class 12 Board Result 2020” link.Enter the required login details.The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.Check and download the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.