Unable to Fill Online Forms, DU Students Hope Against Online Exams

“The connectivity is so bad that the page for the form is not opening. Even online classes stop streaming in between,”says the 20-year-old, who only has a smartphone and no laptop.

When asked what will happen if the university decides to go ahead with online exams, Shazia says “even if I manage a laptop, I won’t be able to type so fast during the exam. My future will be in jeopardy and I will have to carry the academic burden of both first and second year.”

But the biggest fear for Shazia, isn’t coronavirus. “If I am not able to study, I might have to stay at home...get married. This is creating more pressure on me than coronavirus,” she says.