The University Grants Commission on Wednesday, 29 April, issued guidelines, saying that new academic session for freshers should begin in varsities from September and for the already-enrolled students in August.The statutory body also said that the end-semester examination should be conducted in universities in July.Meanwhile, intermediate semester students should be graded based on internal assessments of the present and previous semester. "In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, there will be exams in the month of July," it added.The UGC pointed out that the guidelines are advisory in nature, and varsities may chalk out own plan taking into consideration issues pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic.It also said that an extension of six months should be granted to MPhil and PhD students."The universities may conduct the practical examinations and viva-voce examinations through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters," it said."The universities may follow a six-day week pattern, and devise proforma to record travel or stay history of staff, students for the lockdown period."UGC(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)