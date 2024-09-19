UGC NET Result 2024 June Results To Be Out Soon; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is awaiting the UGC NET 2024 result. The students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check the latest updates.
The NTA held the UGC NET 2024 exam between August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was conducted in two shifts - Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The provisional answer key has already been released by the NTA and it can be checked on the official website.
The students who are eagerly waiting for the UGC NET 2024 result can visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check the latest updates. The NTA has also provided a link to check the details of the provisional answer key. Candidates must visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, and enter their application number and date of birth in the login window available on the homepage.
After submitting the details, the candidates will be able to check their result on the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The NTA has also clarified that the final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website. Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released by the NTA.
