ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

UGC NET Result 2024 June Results To Be Out Soon; Details Here

UGC NET Result 2024 June Results To Be Out Soon. Interested candidates can read the details below

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is awaiting the UGC NET 2024 result. The students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check the latest updates.

The NTA held the UGC NET 2024 exam between August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was conducted in two shifts - Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The provisional answer key has already been released by the NTA and it can be checked on the official website.

Also Read

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2024 Out: Check Region-wise Update Here

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The students who are eagerly waiting for the UGC NET 2024 result can visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check the latest updates. The NTA has also provided a link to check the details of the provisional answer key. Candidates must visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, and enter their application number and date of birth in the login window available on the homepage.

After submitting the details, the candidates will be able to check their result on the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The NTA has also clarified that the final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website. Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released by the NTA.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Also Read

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Havaldar Exam To Be Out Soon On Official Website

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  UGC NET 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×