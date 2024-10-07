ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

UGC NET June Result 2024 Awaited: How to Download Scorecards at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June 2024 results are to be announced soon. Check scores at ugcnet.nta.ac.in using personal login details.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET June re-test results soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once declared.

The UGC NET re-test was held on 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 August; and 2, 3, 4 and 5 September 2024 via computer-based mode. The provisional answer keys were released in phases, and the objection window closed on 14 September. The final answer key will accompany the results.

To download the UGC NET 2024 scorecard, candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth. The UGC NET exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates are divided into three categories based on their performance in the UGC NET examination: Category 1 (eligible for fellowship, assistant professorship, and PhD admission), Category 2 (eligible for assistant professorship and PhD admission), and Category 3 (eligible for PhD admission only).

In the UGC NET exam, each question holds 2 marks. Candidates who answer correctly will receive full marks. There is no penalty for incorrect answers.

The final answer keys for UGC NET will be prepared after considering the feedback shared by candidates. If any objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

How to Download UGC NET 2024 Scorecards?

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard 2024 download link.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your UGC NET June re-exam results will be displayed.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future use.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Topics:  UGC NET   UGC NET Exam   UGC NET Result 

Published: 
