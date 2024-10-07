UGC NET June Result 2024 Awaited: How to Download Scorecards at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET June re-test results soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once declared.

The UGC NET re-test was held on 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 August; and 2, 3, 4 and 5 September 2024 via computer-based mode. The provisional answer keys were released in phases, and the objection window closed on 14 September. The final answer key will accompany the results.

To download the UGC NET 2024 scorecard, candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth. The UGC NET exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges.