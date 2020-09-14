UGC-NET Exam Postponed, To be Conducted from 24 September

"The downloading of admit cards indicating roll number, examination centre, date, shift and timing of examination will be announced shortly on the official website of UGC-NET Examination, 2020," it further said.

The examination will be held amid the COVID-19 outbreak. India has consistently been recording more than 90,000 cases daily in the last few days. Other exams, including NEET and JEE (Main), have also been held in the month of September.