UGC-NET Exam 2020 Rescheduled, to Be Held on 24 September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 14 September, postponed the UGC-NET June/September exam 2020. The UGC-NET was scheduled to be conducted from 16-25 September but will now start on 24 September.

“In view of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 being conducted on the above mentioned dates, the National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of UGC-NET examination, 2020. This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from 24th September onwards. The exact schedule of Subject-wise and Shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently,” the official notice reads.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. The exam was first scheduled to be held from 15-20 June but was postponed to September due to the COVID-19 outbreak.