UGC-NET Exam 2020 Rescheduled, to Be Held on 24 September
The exam was first scheduled to be held from 15-20 June but was postponed to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 14 September, postponed the UGC-NET June/September exam 2020. The UGC-NET was scheduled to be conducted from 16-25 September but will now start on 24 September.
“In view of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 being conducted on the above mentioned dates, the National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of UGC-NET examination, 2020. This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from 24th September onwards. The exact schedule of Subject-wise and Shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently,” the official notice reads.
NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. The exam was first scheduled to be held from 15-20 June but was postponed to September due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam twice a year, for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in single three hour duration. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode.
The UGC-NET exam 2020 admit cards will be available 10 days before the date of the exam. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- ugnet.nta.nic.in.
How to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2020:
- Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET admit card 2020”
- A new page will appear on the display screen
- Key in your credentials and log in
- The UGC NET admit card will appear on the display screen
- Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.
