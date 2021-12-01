UGC NET And CET Exams To Be Held For PhD, UG And PG Admissions For 2022-23
Read below for details on CET for UG/PG admissions and NET for PhD admissions for the academic year 2022-23
University Grants Commission, UGC has directed all Central Universities to prepare for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses from the academic year 2022-23.
UGC has also mentioned that for admission to PhD programmes, it would be the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET examination) that would be the basis for admission.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be the body conducting the Central Eligibility Test (CETs) for all Central Universities in at least 13 languages.
UGC has made it clear that if any private or other deemed university wishes to consider the CET scores for UG/PG admissions, they are open to do so.
Candidates must note that the CET for Central Universities was expected to begin in 2021 but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a proposal in the National Education Policy 2020, central examination for admission to all the universities in the country are encouraged in order to reduce the dependence of students on board exams and results.
The CET is also an initiative to provide a uniform platform for all students to gain admission in UG and PG courses.
To ensure that the CET is held smoothly for the academic year 2022-23, a committee has also been constructed whose main aim is to suggest the modalities for the CET for all Central Universities.
In addition to this, NTA is expected to conduct a high-quality common aptitude test and a specialized common subject test for sciences, humanities, languages, arts, and vocational subjects, for admissions to the higher education institutions.
Thus for more updates on the UGC NET and CET exams, please check this space regularly or visit the official website of NTA for more details.
