UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released for Exams from 29 November to 5 December

UGC-NET Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 25 November, released the admit cards/ hall ticket of University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycle exams.

The admit cards have been released for exams on 29 & 30 November, and 01, 03, 04 & 05 December 2021.

Therefore, candidates who are enrolled to appear for UGC-NET exams from Day 7 to Day 12 can download their admit card from the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.