UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released for Exams from 29 November to 5 December
Candidates appearing for UGC-NET exam can download their admit card from the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC-NET Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 25 November, released the admit cards/ hall ticket of University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycle exams.
The admit cards have been released for exams on 29 & 30 November, and 01, 03, 04 & 05 December 2021.
Therefore, candidates who are enrolled to appear for UGC-NET exams from Day 7 to Day 12 can download their admit card from the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC-NET Admit Card 2021: How to Download?
Go to the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'Download Admit Card using application number and DOB/password' link on homepage.
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your application number and date of birth or password
Click on 'Submit'
Your UGC NET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future use.
The UGC-NET exams for December 2020 and June 2021 merged cycle commenced from 20 November 2021. According to the official scheduled, exams are slated to end on 5 December 2021. Approximately 12.67 lakh candidates are registered to appear for this cycle of UGC-NET exams.
In case of any doubt regarding UGC-NET admit card or exam, candidates are advised to get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
About UGC-NET
The UGC-NET exam is being conducted for 81 test papers for awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or eligibility of Assistant Professorship to Indian nationals for Indian Universities and Colleges.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.