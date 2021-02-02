UGC NET 2021 Registration Starts: Here’s How to Apply
Exam will be held on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam on the behalf of University Grant Commission (UGC) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for assistant professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021.
Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Twitter announced the dates for UGC-NET exam.
Candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on UGC-NET’s official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The application process starts from 2 February and will go on till 2 March 2021. The last date to pay the application fee is 3 March.
UGC-NET 2021: How to Apply
- Visit UGC-NET’s official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/
- Click on the link: ‘Fill Application Form Dec 2020 Cycle(May 2021)’
- Click on the link: ‘New Registration’ and fill in all the details
- Login using the ‘Application Number’ and ‘Password’
- Fill in all the required details and submit
- Pay the application fee and save the form details
The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.
According to the website, UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. However, in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 examination got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects. The December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and is now being conducted in March-April 2021.
