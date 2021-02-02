UGC-NET for JRF, Assistant Professor Eligibility From 2 to 17 May

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility test (UGC-NET) exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor will be conducted by the National Testing Authority on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Tuesday, 2 February.

The announcement was made by Dr Pokhriyal on Twitter. He also shared a public notice issued by the NTA.