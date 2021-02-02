UGC-NET for JRF, Assistant Professor Eligibility From 2 to 17 May
National Testing Authority will conduct UGC NET on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.
The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility test (UGC-NET) exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor will be conducted by the National Testing Authority on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Tuesday, 2 February.
The announcement was made by Dr Pokhriyal on Twitter. He also shared a public notice issued by the NTA.
How to Register for the Exam?
According to the notice, the test will comprise two papers. While Paper I will include 50 MCQs, carrying 100 marks, paper II will carry 200 marks, comprising 100 MCQs.
The computer-based test will be held across two shifts – 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.
While the online application process will go on for a period of one month from 2 February and end on 2 March, fees for the same can be paid till 3 March 2021.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.