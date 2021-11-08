UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Released Today
Candidates can download their UGC NET 2021 Admit cards from ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The admit card for National Eligibility Test or NET 2021 shall be released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on 8 November, 2021.
Students who are appearing for the NET 2021 exam can download their respective admit cards from the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
According to a official notification released earlier, the NET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted between 20 November, 2021 and 5 December, 2021.
While the exams were supposed to be previously conducted in December 2021 and June 2021, they got delayed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Hence, the NET 2021 exams shall be jointly conducted in November 2021 now.
Candidates must note that the NET 2021 is an extremely important document that they must carry on the day of the exam. It will contain all the relevant information pertaining to the exam such as the exam date, exam timing and exam center amongst others.
Thus, if any student fails to produce it on the day of the exam, he or she shall be denied entry examination hall.
Moreover, candidates must note that they will need their official login credentials to download their NET 2021 admit card. Hence, all candidates are advised to keep details such as their application number and date of birth with themselves while attempting to download the admit card.
UGC NET 2021 Admit Card 2021: How to Download
Go to the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Navigate to the Admit Card link highlighted on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials such as username and password and hit login.
Your UGC NET 2021 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and keep a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that the NET 2021 exam will be conducted in an online mode and there shall be no negative marking.
In addition, the NET 2021 exam will be conducted for 2 papers namely Paper I, which will comprise a total of 50 marks , having 100 questions and Paper 2 which will comprise a total of 200 marks, having 100 questions.
Moreover, If any candidate faces any issue while downloading the NET 2021 admit card or notices any error in his or her admit card, they must contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email UGC at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for resolutions.
