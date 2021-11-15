UGC NET 2021: Admit Card and Exam Schedule Declared
Candidates can download the schedule of the UGC NET 2021 and their respective admit cards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the schedule of the UGC-National Eligibility Test December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycles and released the UGC NET 2021 admit cards for the candidates on Saturday, 13 November.
Students who are going to be appearing in the subjects scheduled for the UGC NET 2021 day 1 and day 2 exam can therefore download their admit cards from the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The UGC NET 2021 exam is being conducted by the NTA for a Junior Research Fellowship and for the post of an Assistant Professor between 20 November 2021 and 30 November and 1 December to 5 December in an online computer-based mode of exam.
Candidates must note that the UGC NET 2021 admit card has only been released for the students who are appearing in subjects scheduled for Day 1 (20 November 2021) and Day 2, 21 November.
UGC NET 2021 Admit Card: How to Download
Go to the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'Download Admit Card for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles' on the homepage.
A new page shall open wherein you will be required to enter your official credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in.
Your UGC NET 2021 Admit Card will appear on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future purpose.
For all other students, the NTA has announced that it will release an official notification soon and the students can then download their respective admit cards from the websites of NTA at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.
