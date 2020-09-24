FAQ: What is the Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme for UGC NET 2020? 

The UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is slated to begin on Thursday, 24 September, and will go on till 5 November 2020. The national-level exam, which is held for selecting Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow or both, is usually held twice a year in June and in December.

However, this year the test could not be held in June and is now being conducted by the National Testing Agency between September to November.