UGC Issues Fake University List, Highest Count From Uttar Pradesh

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, 7 October, released the latest list of fake universities with the highest number of fake universities in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the notice released by UGC, a degree can be awarded, only by a University established under a Central, State/Provincial Act or an Institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act or an Institute especially empowers by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree.