UCEED, CEED 2022 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download
UCEED, CEED 2022 exams are scheduled to be held on Sunday, 23 January.
Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2022 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 admit cards have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai on Wednesday, 12 January.
Therefore, candidates who are going to appear for any of the above mentioned exams, can download their admit cards from the official websites of CEED and UCEED: ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Earlier, the admit card was to release on 8 January, but was deferred to 12 January.
CEED, UCEED 2022: How to Download Admit Card?
Visit the official website CEED/ UCEED: ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Click on the candidate portal link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on Login
Enter your registered email ID, password, and login
Your CEED/ UCEED admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day
UCEED and CEED admit card will contain information like name of the candidates, CEED/UCEED registration ID, roll number for CEED/ UCEED 2022, date of birth, category, photograph, signature, examination schedule, examination centre details and timings, and instructions to candidates.
All candidates appearing for the exam are advised to check all the details in the admit card carefully and in case of any discrepancy, contact the UCEED/CEED Office at IIT Bombay.
According to the official website of UCEED 2022, last date to rectify discrepancies in admit cards is Friday, 14 January (05 pm).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CEED or UCEED.
