UCEED 2022: Answer Key Released

Candidates can download their UCEED 2022 answer key from the official website of IIT B UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

ujjwala lakhanpal
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Download UCCED 2022 answer key from&nbsp;uceed.iitb.ac.in</p></div>
i

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay released the answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022, on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of IIT B UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in, and download their respective keys.

UCEED 2022: Important Dates

  • Last date to raise objections: 27 January 2022, 05:00 PM.

  • Final answer key date: 31 January 2022

  • Final result: 10 March 2022

  • Scorecard: 14 March 2022 onwards

Please follow the step-by-step procedure given below to check your UCEED 2022 answer key online.

UCEED 2022: How to Download Answer Key

  • Visit the official website of IIT B UCEED – uceed.iitb.ac.in.

  • Navigate to the link that reads 'UCEED Answer Key 2022', on the home page.

  • Enter your official login credentials such as username and password.

  • Your UCEED 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen.

  • Check it thoroughly and download it.

  • Take a printout for future reference.

