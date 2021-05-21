TS SSC Class 10th Result Declared by TSBSE, Here’s How to Check It
TS SSC Class 10 exams were scheduled from 17 to 26 May 2021, which were later cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Telangana Board of Secondary Education on Friday, 21 May, declared the results of the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC)/ Class-10 examinations.
Students who had registered for the Telangana Board Class-10 examinations can check their results on the following websites: bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.com.
How to Check TS SSC Class 10 Result
- Visit TSBSE's official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on 'STUDENT WISE GRADES' link on the homepage.
- Login using your board registered credentials.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Download and save it for future use.
TS SSC exams were scheduled from 17 to 26 May 2021, which were later cancelled in the view of surge in COVID-19 infections.
Therefore, the board decided to evaluate the result on the basis of students' performance in internal assessments.
Students who are not satisfied with their TS SSC result will be allowed to sit for offline written exam. Dates for the same will be released after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.
The result was announced by Education Minister of Telangana Sabitha Indra Reddy in a press conference. It was followed by availability of result on board's official website.
