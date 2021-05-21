TS SSC Class 10th Result Declared by TSBSE, Here’s How to Check It

TS SSC exams were scheduled from 17 to 26 May 2021, which were later cancelled in the view of surge in COVID-19 infections.

Therefore, the board decided to evaluate the result on the basis of students' performance in internal assessments.

Students who are not satisfied with their TS SSC result will be allowed to sit for offline written exam. Dates for the same will be released after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

The result was announced by Education Minister of Telangana Sabitha Indra Reddy in a press conference. It was followed by availability of result on board's official website.