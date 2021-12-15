TS Inter First Year Result 2021 Expected Soon
TS Inter first year exams were conducted from 25 October to 3 November 2021.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce TS Inter first year result 2021 soon.
However, no official date for the declaration of result has been announced as of now.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in regularly for further updates.
How to Check TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021?
Visit the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Click on TS Inter First Year Result link on the home page
Login using your registered credentials
Your TS Inter First Year 2021 result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
Apart from the official website, some third party websites will also host TS Inter First Year results. Here are some of the private website: results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, and manabadi.co.in.
However, students are advised to first check the official website of TSBIE for results. In case of server error or any other problem, they may try to check the result using secondary websites.
This year, approximately 4.3 lakh candidates appeared for TS Inter first year exam, reported Hindustan Times.
For more details, candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.
