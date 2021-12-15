ADVERTISEMENT

TS Inter First Year Result 2021 Expected Soon

TS Inter first year exams were conducted from 25 October to 3 November 2021.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check TS Inter 1st year result on&nbsp;tsbie.cgg.gov.in</p></div>
i

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce TS Inter first year result 2021 soon.

However, no official date for the declaration of result has been announced as of now.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in regularly for further updates.

Also Read

TS ICET 2021 Counselling: Special Round Seat Allotment Result to be Out Today

TS ICET 2021 Counselling: Special Round Seat Allotment Result to be Out Today
TS Inter first year exams were conducted from 25 October to 3 November 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021?

  • Visit the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

  • Click on TS Inter First Year Result link on the home page

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Your TS Inter First Year 2021 result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future use

Also Read

AP ICET Counselling Registration 2021 Begins: Here's How To Apply

AP ICET Counselling Registration 2021 Begins: Here's How To Apply

Apart from the official website, some third party websites will also host TS Inter First Year results. Here are some of the private website: results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, and manabadi.co.in.

However, students are advised to first check the official website of TSBIE for results. In case of server error or any other problem, they may try to check the result using secondary websites.

This year, approximately 4.3 lakh candidates appeared for TS Inter first year exam, reported Hindustan Times.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT