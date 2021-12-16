TS Inter First Year 2021 Results Declared: Here's How to Check
TS Inter 1st year exams 2021 were conducted from 25 October to 3 November.
TS Inter 1st year result 2021 was announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday, 16 December 2021.
Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can also check their result on the other websites like manabadi.co.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter 1st year 2021 exams were held from 25 October to 3 November 2021.
How to Check TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021?
Go to the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Click on TS Inter 1st Year Result link on the home page
Enter your TS Inter 1st year hall ticket number
Click 'Get Memo'
Your TS Inter First Year 2021 result will appear on the screen
Download and save the memo for future reference
In case any student is unable to download the memo, then they can get in touch with TSBIE on helpline number 040-24600110 or raise grievance in bigrs.telangana.gov.in.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a total of 4,59,242 candidates appeared for TS Inter 1st year 2021 exam. Out of which 2,24,012 candidates, i.e. 49 percent, have passed the exam, the report added.
For more details about TS Inter exam, candidates are advised to check the official website of TSBIE.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.