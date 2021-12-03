TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Check Full Details
Students can check their TS inter first year exam results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once released.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) TS inter results 2021 for first year exam are to be announced soon.
Hence, all students who had appeared for the TS inter exam can check their respective results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once released.
All students must note that they will be requiring their official credentials such as their roll number and date of birth to download their TS Inter results 2021 score cards.
In addition, candidates must also note that besides the official website of TSBIE, the inter result 2021 shall also be available on unofficial websites like Manabadi and exam results.
However, candidates are advised to visit the official portal first and cross check their results from the official website in case they do decide to visit secondary websites.
Following are a list of four sites that candidates can use to check their TS inter first year result 2021
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
manabadi.co.in.
Please read below for a step by step procedure to check and download the TS inter first year result 2021 from the official website.
TS Inter First Year Result 2021: How To Check
Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Navigate to the link that reads ‘TSBIE Website’ available on the homepage
You shall be redirected to the main website wherein you are required to click on the 'TS first year result 2021' link
Enter your official credentials here to log in.
Your TS inter first year result will be available on your screen.
Check it thoroughly, download it and take a print out for future reference.
Lastly, candidates are advised strongly to first check the official website of TSBIE mentioned above and then visit the secondary sites.
Also, please check this space regularly for more updates on the TS Inter first year result 2021.
