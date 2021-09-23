TS ICET 2021 Result To Be Declared Today: Here's How to Check

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 result is scheduled to be announced on Thursday, 23 September 2021. The result will declared by Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Students who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of TSCHE: icet.tsche.ac.in.

Final answer key will also be released on Thursday. The provisional answer key was released on 1 September.