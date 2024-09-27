TS EAMCET Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result 2024 Today, 27 September: How to Check?

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will officially declare the seat allotment counselling result for the TS EAMCET 2024 pharmacy courses today, 27 September.

Students who qualified for the entrance exam and participated in the B Pharmacy and Pharm D counselling will get their seat allotment results at the official website of the TSCHE at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Candidates were allowed to fill out the web application forms between 24 and 25 September. The last date to freeze the options was 25 September 2024. All the students must note down that the TSCHE will conduct only one phase of counselling for the pharmacy courses.