TS EAMCET Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result 2024 Today, 27 September: How to Check?

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will officially declare the seat allotment counselling result for the TS EAMCET 2024 pharmacy courses today, 27 September.
Students who qualified for the entrance exam and participated in the B Pharmacy and Pharm D counselling will get their seat allotment results at the official website of the TSCHE at tgeapcet.nic.in.
Candidates were allowed to fill out the web application forms between 24 and 25 September. The last date to freeze the options was 25 September 2024. All the students must note down that the TSCHE will conduct only one phase of counselling for the pharmacy courses.
Only the candidates who had their certificates already verified were eligible to exercise the web option. Those who participated in the EAMCET counselling for engineering courses and took admission were not eligible for the web option.
After the announcement of the provisional seat allotment result, selected candidates must report online and pay the tuition fee between 27 and 28 September 2024. They should report to the allotted colleges from 28 between 28 and 29 September. The colleges will upload details of the joined candidates by 30 September 2024.
How to Check the TS EAMCET Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result 2024?
Visit the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the direct link for Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your EAMCET seat allotment result will show up.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
