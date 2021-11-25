TS EAMCET 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Result Announced
TS EAMCET 2021 Special Round Seat Allotment results are declared on tseamcet.nic.in.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the special round provisional seat allotment results of Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021.
Candidates who registered for this round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in or tseamcet.nic.in.
The candidates who have been allotted a college/ institute in the special round seat allotment process of TS EAMCET are required to pay the tuition fee, self report through website, and report at the allotted college by Friday, 26 November 2021.
How to Check TS EAMCET Special Round Seat Allotment Result 2021?
Visit the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Click on 'TS EAMCET-2021 Counselling Website for Engineering (E) Stream Admissions' on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Candidate Login'
Enter your Login ID, hall ticket number, password and date of birth
Click on 'Sign In'
Seat allotment status will appear on the screen
Download the allotment letter for future use.
"All candidates other than SC/ST (including first phase allotted candidates) with Tuition Fee Exemption have to pay minimum of Rs 10,000, in case the candidate report at the allotted college after special round, the same will be refunded," reads the official notice. Whereas, all SC/ST candidates with tuition Fee Exemption have to pay minimum of Rs 5,000.
For more details, candidate are advised to visit TS EAMCET's official website.
