TS EAMCET 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Result Announced

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the special round provisional seat allotment results of Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021.

Candidates who registered for this round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in or tseamcet.nic.in.