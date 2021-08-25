TS EAMCET 2021 Result Declared: How to Check the Results, Counselling Process
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, announced the results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021.
Therefore, students who appeared for TS EAMCET 2021 exam can check their results on TS EAMCET's official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
How To Check TS EAMCET 2021 Result
Visit TS EAMCET's official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Click on the TS EAMCET 2021 result link on homepage.
Login using your exam credentials.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Save it for future reference.
TS EAMCET 2021 exam was held on 4, 5, and 6 August for engineering course, and 9 and 10 August for agriculture and medical courses.
After the result is declared, TSCHE will begin with the counselling process of eligible candidates. According to an official notice, candidates who have qualified in TSEAMCET-2021 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination will be able eligible to apply for the counselling process.
First phase of admission counselling process is scheduled to begin from 30 August 2021.
TS EAMCET 2021: First Phase Counselling Schedule
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: 30 August to 09 September 2021
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 04 to 11 September 2021
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 04 to 13 September 2021
Freezing of options: 13 September 2021
Provisional Allotment of Seats: 15 September 2021
Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website: 15 to 20 September 2021
About TS EAMCET
The TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for entry into the first year of undergraduate professional courses. These courses include BE, BTech, BTech (Bio-Tech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Ag Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech (Food Technology (FT)), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Forestry), BV Sc, A.H, B.F Sc, and Pharm-D.
