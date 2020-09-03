TS EAMCET 2020 Admit Cards Released: Here Are the Download Steps

The Telangana State Councillor Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday, 3 September, released the admit cards for the state entrance exam for engineering. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their the TS EAMCET Engineering (E) exam admit cards on the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The last date for downloading the TS EAMCET 2020 admit cards is 7 September. The TS EAMCET Engineering (E) exam is scheduled to be held from 9-11 September in two shifts each day. A total of 1,42,860 candidates have registered for the exam which included over 25,000 candidates who will be appearing for the exam in Andhra Pradesh.

The TS EAMCET 2020 Agricultural exam will be from 28-29 September and more than 78,000 students have registered for it.