TS CPGET 2021: Osmania University Expected To Declare Results Today
Candidates should regularly check the website at tscpget.com to check their TS CPGET 2021 results.
According to reports, Osmania University is set to release the TS Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2021 Results on Thursday, 21 October, post 03:00 pm.
However, in the absence of any official confirmation, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website at tscpget.com, to check their respective results once they are released.
The TS CPGET 2021 exams were conducted on 18 September, 21 September to 27 September, 4 October, and 5 October. The exam was held for the admission to different PG programmes in an online format.
According to the official website of CPGET, candidates who secure a seat in the merit list shall be eligible for admissions to courses offered by different universities and colleges such as Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2021-2022.
TS CPGET 2021 Results: How To Check Your Result
Visit the official website of CPGET at tscpget.com
Navigate to the link 'TS CPGET 2021 Results' on the homepage
Enter your official credentials like application number and submit
Your TS CPGET 2021 result shall be displayed on your screen
Download it and take a print out for future references
In 2021, more than 68,000 candidates appeared for the TS CPGET 2021 exam.
Hence, all candidates are advised to regularly check the official website tscpget.com throughout 21 October, to check and download their TP CPGET 2021 result.
