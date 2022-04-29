TBJEE 2022 Answer Key: Check Tripura JEE Provisional Answers on tbjee.nic.in

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is all set to release the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) results 2022 on Friday, 29 April. Candidates can download the provisional answer key after its release on the official website of TBJEE.

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022 was held on 27 April 2022 in three shifts. The exam was conducted from 11 am to 3:30 pm. Candidates were required to answer questions from Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Since the released answer key is provisional, candidates can raise objections regarding any questions; the objection window will be open till 4 May 2022.