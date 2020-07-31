Tripura Board Class 12 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Available Here
Tripura Board of Secondary education has announced the result of the class 12 exams on the official website.
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBBSE) has declared the result of class 12 board exams. The result has been announced on the official website at - tripuraresults.nic.in
Students who appeared for the class 12 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.
The direct link and steps to download the TBBSE class 12 result are given down below:
How to Check TBBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020?
- Log on to Tripura Bengal Board of Secondary Education official website webresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for 'Tripura Class 12 Board Examination Results 2020'.
- Enter the hall ticket details to login.
- Click on 'Submit' button to see the score.
- Download your TBBSE Class 12 result.
