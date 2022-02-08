Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result Date 2021: All You Need To Know
TBSE class 10,12 term 1 results are expected to be declared in mid February 2022 on tbresults.tripura.gov.in
According to latest reports, the results for TBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 are expected to be released by mid-February 2022. Candidates can visit the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in around this time to check their respective results.
The news regarding the result date of TBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result has been confirmed by the president of the Tripura Board, Dr Bhabatosh Saha.
He said in his statement, "Evaluation of Term 1 of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are on the verge of completion. Processing of results will be done within the board with the assistance of an external agency this year. We are hopeful to announce results in mid-February. "
However, candidates must note that the Tripura Board is not going to issue any term 1 marksheets to students.
In fact, the board has divided the board exams of Class 10 and 12 this year into two terms, namely term 1 and term 2.
While the term 1 exams have already been conducted last year, witnessing a total of 72,000 students appearing for them, the term 2 exam schedule is still awaited by students.
TB Class 10, 12 Term 2 exams
According to Mr Saha's conversation with the media, the question papers of TB term 2 class 10, 12 exams will comprise of three sets containing 10 multiple choice questions (MCQs), 20 very short questions and five short questions.
Furthermore, he also said that the practical exams are likely to be held from mid-March 2022. Thus, students must submit their applications from 15 March 2022 onwards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.