The COVID-19 pandemic has forced several universities across the world, including top business schools like Oxford, Imperial College of London, London Business School, Kellogg and Carngie Mellon to waive off the GMAT score requirement, which earlier used to be an essential component for being eligible for a course, reported Times of India.According to the report, several universities around the world have suspended the standardised testing requirement for the 2020 and spring 2021 entry. Universities have also extended their application deadlines and some have announced further rounds to fill class capacity. Some have also decided to waive the application fees altogether to accept more students.“Due to the impact on testing facilities, we are waiving GMAT/GRE requirements for US citizens for the remainder of the fall 2020 application cycle for full-time programs. Scholarships are still available,” read an official notification on John Hopkins Carey Business School website.COVID-19 Impact: GMAT Exam to Be Conducted Online From 20 AprilOne of the top business schools in the world, Harvard Business School is now considering expanding its class sizes and also offering 1-2 years deferrals to students who have already in the class of 2020.“In an effort to be as supportive as possible in this uncertain and trying time, we have extended an opportunity for members of the HBS Class of 2022 to request a 1-2 year deferral of their enrolment. Depending on how many choose to defer, we will be admitting from our waitlist to balance the Class of 2022,” read a blog post on the Harvard Business School website.UC-Berkeley is now admitting last year’s undergraduate students from its own university into MBA programmes without GMAT or GRE or work experience — an unprecedented move by a major top league university.(With inputs from The Times of India)MAH MBA CET 2020: Result to Be Declared After Coronavirus Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.