TNPSC Releases 2025 Exam Planner: Check the Complete Schedule at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its annual calendar for 2025, outlining the dates for various notifications and examinations. The calendar is available on the TNPSC's official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the TNPSC Annual Planner 2025, the Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services) will be held on 15 June 2025, with the notification expected on 1 April 2025. The Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) notification will be released on 25 April 2025, followed by the exam on 13 July 2025.