TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 Released: Here's How to Download
Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Examination is scheduled to be held on 21 May 2022
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday, 11 May, released the admit card/hall ticket for TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) Group 2.
Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can check and download their admit card from the official website of TNPSC: tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.
Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Examination is scheduled to be held on 21 May 2022. It will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm.
How to Download TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Exam Hall Ticket?
Visit the official website of TNPSC: tnpsc.gov.in
Click on 'Hall Ticket Download' link under Important links on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'One Time Registration & Dashboard' link in the homepage
Click on 'Registered User'
Enter your login ID and password
Click on 'Submit'
Your TNPSC CCSE prelims admit card for group 2 exam will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future use
A total of 5,413 candidates are to be recruited through this TNPSC recruitment drive. Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam. Details for the same will be revealed later on the official website of TNPSC.
Check this space regularly for further updates about TNPSC CCSE and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.