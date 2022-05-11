ADVERTISEMENT

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 Released: Here's How to Download

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Examination is scheduled to be held on 21 May 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 Released: Here's How to Download
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday, 11 May, released the admit card/hall ticket for TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) Group 2.

Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can check and download their admit card from the official website of TNPSC: tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022: TNPSC Releases Recruitment Details

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Examination is scheduled to be held on 21 May 2022. It will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm.
How to Download TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Exam Hall Ticket?

  • Visit the official website of TNPSC: tnpsc.gov.in

  • Click on 'Hall Ticket Download' link under Important links on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'One Time Registration & Dashboard' link in the homepage

  • Click on 'Registered User'

  • Enter your login ID and password

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your TNPSC CCSE prelims admit card for group 2 exam will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam day and future use

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's How to Download

A total of 5,413 candidates are to be recruited through this TNPSC recruitment drive. Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam. Details for the same will be revealed later on the official website of TNPSC.

Check this space regularly for further updates about TNPSC CCSE and other exams.

