TNDTE Typewriting Exam 2024 Results Declared at dte.tn.gov: How to Check Scores?

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education announced the results for the 2024 Tamil Nadu Typewriting Examinations. Candidates can access their results on the official website, dte.tn.gov.in, using their application number and date of birth.
The overall pass percentage for the exam was 65.06 percent. A total of 201,653 students out of 209,504 registered candidates appeared for the exam, with 131,205 students passing. The TNDTE Typewriting exam was held between 10 August and 1 September 2024.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education conducts the Government Technical Examinations twice a year, in February and August. These exams assess candidates' skills in various technical subjects, including typewriting, shorthand, and computer on office automation (COA). The exams consist of both practical and theoretical components. The minimum age requirement for the exam is 14 years, with no maximum age limit.
Steps to Check TNDTE Typewriting Exam 2024 Result
Visit the official website at dte.tn.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the Typewriting Exam Result for August 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your results will be displayed.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)